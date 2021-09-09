Happy Hartalika Teej! 'May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower their blessings on you this auspicious occasion'. Hartalika Teej 2021 is being observed on September 9, Thursday by the North Indian women. They pray to Shiva-Parvati on this Hindu festival for a blissful and happy married life. So, here we bring to you some Happy Hartalika Teej Greetings, Quotes, Wishes WhatsaApp messages and SMS that you can forward to your family and friends.

Watch This Video to Grab Some Happy Wishes For Your Near and Dear Ones:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)