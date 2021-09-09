Celebrated with great enthusiasm by women of North India, Hartalika Teej is observed one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year the Hartalika Teej Vrat is being celebrated on September 9 with special zeal and fervour. The festival revolves around praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to bring happiness and adding to the marital bliss of Indian couples. Here, we bring to you a list that includes all the WhatsApp status videos and images that you can share with your family and friends to celebrate this auspicious festival.

Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes and Greetings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)