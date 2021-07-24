Parents’ Day is celebrated by countries of the world on different dates across the year. In India, Parents' Day is celebrated on July 25 every year. To mark this special day, send these WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes, and greetings for your Mom and Dad to send them to show your love and care for them. The day gives us a great opportunity to spend time with our parents and express gratitude towards them for their love and affection.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)