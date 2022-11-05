Tulsi Vivah falls in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik Dwadashi and refers to the ceremonial marriage between the Tulsi plant or holy basil plant — which is considered the personification of Goddess Lakshmi — and Lord Vishnu, which is through a Shaligram, Amla branch or a picture of Lord Vishnu. This marriage is seen as the unison of Gods and Goddesses and it marks the beginning of the auspicious Hindu wedding season. Devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after the ceremony, which is usually performed on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. On the festive and auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah 2022, share greetings and wishes as WhatsApp messages, Tulsi Kalyanam images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your friends and family. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Dos and Don’ts: From Vastu for Tulsi Plant Placement to Right Tulasi Kalyanam Rituals, Everything You Must Know To Observe the Hindu Festival.

Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm and Best Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Day of Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu Bless You With All the Goodness in the World. May You Be Blessed With a Happy Married Life. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Showered With the Choicest Blessings of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu. Here’s Wishing You a Happy and Blissful Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tulsi Vivah Marks the End of the Monsoon and the Beginning of the Hindu Wedding Season. Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wishes to All.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find the Life Partner of Your Dreams and May Maa Tulsi Shower Her Choicest Blessings on You. Happy Tulsi Vivah.

