Himachal Day is observed on the 15th of April every year in Himachal Pradesh to mark the day when the region became a full-fledged state. This year the formation day of the state falls on Friday. Looking at the history of the state, four districts of Mandi, Chamba, Mahasu and Sirmour were integrated with over two dozen princely states. The merger resulted in the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a Union Territory in the year 1948. To celebrate the statehood day of the Land of Gods, social media users filled Twitter with beautiful landscapes of the Himachal Pradesh, greetings, messages, quotes and videos. Have a look!

Himachal Pradesh Day 2022 Tweets

Happy Himachal Pradesh Day Wishes

Himachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2022

Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2022

With Spectacular Snowy Peaks And Plunging River Valleys, Beautiful Himachal .Every Pass Crossing Into A New Valley Brings Us Into A Different World, With Its Own Culture, Deities And Even Language. Happy Himachal Day#Proud_Himachali #HimachalPradesh #HimachalDay pic.twitter.com/AkOCZfeGeQ — Wise Himachal (@WiseHimachal) April 15, 2022

Formation Day Of Himachal Pradesh

Happy Himachal Pradesh Day!

Statehood Day Of Dev Bhoomi

