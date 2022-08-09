International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2022 is celebrated on Tuesday, 9 August, to pay respect to the rights of native communities of the world. The occasion highlights the role of indigenous peoples and the significance of preserving their fundamental rights, communities, and the gathered knowledge that they passed on for centuries. International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples's theme this year is "The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge." To mark the international event, netizens took to Twitter to share messages, quotes, wishes and images.

World's Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated globally on 9 August. It marks the date of the inaugural session of the Working Group on Indigenous Populations in#सभी_भारतवासी_मूलनिवासी pic.twitter.com/QphKxvjoej — SAI (@saithoeasykadhu) August 9, 2022

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples Tweets

Today is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples & this year the focus is on women. We’re celebrating the unlimited potential of Indigenous women - the matriarchs, the mothers, the future leaders & the knowledge keepers. #WeAreIndigenous #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/XGmM66wAFo — Abhishek Valvi (@Abhishekvalvi34) August 9, 2022

Messages For International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

On the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, let's raise awareness & protect the rights of the world's indigenous population. Happy International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. pic.twitter.com/LZgT1qDLHJ — Dr. Kashyap Prakash (@DrPKashyap) August 9, 2022

World's Indigenous Peoples Quotes

The centuries-old tribal diversity of India has played a significant role in preserving the rich and cultural identity of India.On the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, let us acknowledge the contributions of our tribes#WorldIndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/RbxNpCqbwu — Atul (@dratulgavit24) August 9, 2022

World's Indigenous Peoples' Day Wishes

it’s international day of the world’s indigenous peoples!!! this year’s theme is the role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge. today (and everyday) we acknowledge indigenous women, the true backbone of indigenous communities. 🤍🤍🤍 — biau (@biaujdunn) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)