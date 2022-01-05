List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on January 3, 2022:
- Handsel Monday
- Folic Acid Awareness Week
- National Thank God Its Monday Day
- National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
- National Write to Congress Day
- International Mind-Body Wellness Day
- Festival of Sleep Day
- Humiliation Day
- Fruitcake Toss Day
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)