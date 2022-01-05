List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on January 3, 2022:

Handsel Monday

Folic Acid Awareness Week

National Thank God Its Monday Day

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Write to Congress Day

International Mind-Body Wellness Day

Festival of Sleep Day

Humiliation Day

Fruitcake Toss Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)