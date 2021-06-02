Telangana Formation Day is the most important day of celebration today in India. On June 2, people from Telangana celebrate the formation of the youngest state in India. Apart from Telangana Formation Day 2021, we have Festa della Repubblica, the Italian National Day and Republic Day, which is celebrated on June 2 each year. Let us check out what other significant holidays, festivals and events fall on today’s calendar date.

1. Telangana Formation Day

2. National Rotisserie Chicken Day

3. National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day 2021 in the United States

4. National Leave the Office Early Day

5. Italian Republic Day

6. Global Running Day

