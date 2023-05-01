The celebration of workers and the working classes known as International Workers' Day, or Labour Day in some countries. The day is being observed to honour the labour. In Chennai, India, May Day was first observed in 1923. On the occasion, various political leaders took to social media to extend their greetings. May Day 2023 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About International Workers' Day or Labour Day That Celebrates the Achievements of Workers.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Yogi Adityanath

Arvind Kejriwal

विश्व श्रमिक दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सभी श्रमिक भाइयों-बहनों को नमन करता हूँ। देश के निर्माण में हमारे श्रम योगियों की तपस्या एवं योगदान बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। हमारे श्रमिकों की कर्मठता ही देश की प्रगति का मज़बूत आधार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2023

Nitish Kumar

मई दिवस पर सभी श्रमिक भाई-बहनों को शुभकामनाएं। राज्य एवं देश के विकास में श्रमिकों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। श्रम एवं श्रमिकों का सम्मान, हमारी संस्कृति का अंग है, उन्हें सम्मान दें तथा अपने श्रम, निष्ठा और ईमानदारी के साथ राज्य को विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने का संकल्प लें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 1, 2023

