Every year, Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 to mark the achievements of workers. The special day that acknowledges the efforts and hard work of workers has its origins in the labour union movement. This day is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that reflect the importance of labour. It is also known as Labour Day or Workers' Day in some countries and is often referred to as May Day. For most countries, Labour Day is synonymous with International Workers' Day, which occurs on May 1, while for some, Labour Day is celebrated on a different date, often one with special significance for the labour movement in that country. The day celebrates the contribution and sacrifice of workers to and for society. In India, Labour Day was first celebrated in the year 1923. International Workers' Day 2023 Wishes, May Day HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Wallpapers and SMS.

Labour Day 2023 Date

Labour Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 1, 2023. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Labour Day Significance

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. The special day is a celebration of labourers and the working classes and is marked every year on May 1. Traditionally, May 1 is the date of the European spring festival of May Day.

In 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress met in Paris and established the Second International as a successor to the earlier International Workingmen's Association. At the meeting, they adopted a resolution for a ‘great international demonstration’ in support of working-class demands for the eight-hour day. May 1 was chosen as the date to mark Labour Day by the American Federation of Labour to commemorate a general strike in the US, which had begun on May 1, 1886, and culminated in the Haymarket affair four days later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).