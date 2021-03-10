Mahashivratri 2021 Images Take Over Twitter

Significance of Rudraksha

#Mahashivratri Rudraksha (Elaeocarpus ganitrus) play a significant role in spirituality. Rudraksha is one of the most powerful seed in nature that have a very unique type of reverberation making u more receptive to Grace. It also works on ur health and longevity Rarest types👇 pic.twitter.com/7trdiyoRCG — 🔅 Dr. Dheekshaa Shree 🐘 (@the_mpr) March 10, 2021

The Auspicious Tithi Is Here

#Mahashivratri 🛕#AstrologicalFacts Lord Shiva is himself represents Chaturthi Tithi. Every month, on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, Mahashivaratri is celebrated. This tithi is considered to be auspicious. As per jyotishvidya, Surya Uttarayan happens,... pic.twitter.com/oAUUkXogbR — Abhishek_DevilsAttorney (@AbhiAttorney_) March 10, 2021

One Day to Mahashivratri

Netizens Also Share Herath Mubarak Wishes

To all those in this beautiful land & those who are away too #Herath Mubarak 😊🥰 Heard stories of how it always rains/snows in this magical territory on this day, come what may. If that's not magic, then what is...🎉❤️ #Mahashivratri #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/XxmduOoz2J — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) March 10, 2021

