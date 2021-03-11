Which day is today? March 11 is the 70th day of the year. While every day is worth celebrating, March 11 boasts of several observances that demand special attention. There are numerous religious festivals, national holidays, international days and other minor secular observances falling on March 11. Maha Shivratri or Mahashivratri 2021, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva, falls on the day. Isra and Mi'raj are also known as Shab e-Meraj and Lailat al Miraj, is a significant Muslim commemoration that also takes place on the day. Here's a look at the details of all the days celebrated on March 11, 2021.

List of March 11, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today’s Calendar

1. Maha Shivratri 2021

2. Shab e-Meraj 2021

3. World Kidney Day

4. Single Awareness Day or National Singles Day and Solo Poly Day (worldwide)

5. Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

6. Johnny Appleseed Day

7. World Plumbing Day

8. National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day

9. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

10. Worship of Tools Day

11. National Promposal Day

12. National 311 Day

13. Popcorn Lover's Day

14. Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din

