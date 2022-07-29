The Crescent for the Month of Muharram 1444 has not been seen in Saudi Arabia today. Subsequently Saturday, 30th of July 2022 will be celebrated as the 1st Muharram 1444 corresponding to 1/1/1444 of the Umm Al Qura Calendar. Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat Update: First Day of Islamic New Year 1444 in Saudi Arabia and Oman on July 30 As Crescent Not Sighted Today.

