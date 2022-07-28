The Crescent moon for Muharram 2022 is not sighted in Kuwait today i.e July 28 and the first day of Hijri Year 1444 falls on July 30 in the country according to the Kuwaiti International Astronomy Center."The International Astronomy Center announced that the first of the month of Muharram for the Hijri year 1444 will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022", tweeted Hamak Kuwaiti newspaper.
أعلن مركز الفلك الدولي أن غرة شهر محرم للسنة الهجرية 144، ستكون يوم السبت الموافق لـ30 يوليو 2022.https://t.co/fVyeeeHrhJ#العام_الهجري_الجديد #حماك#محرم_1444 pic.twitter.com/ZDgYRl5PZM— صحيفة حماك الكويتية (@hmakorg) July 28, 2022
Crescent for Muharram 1444 is not yet sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and the rest of the Middle East. Committees in Gulf countries ask people to look for the Muharram Moon 2022 today i.e. Thursday, July 28, 2022 (after Maghreb Salah).Check Tweet:
#muharram2022moon sighting, Still no information about crescent in #KSA, #UAE and Rest of Middle East#muharram1444— Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) July 28, 2022
According to the Hilal Council of Canada, 29th Dhul-Hijjah 1443 today, July 28, 2022, as the crescent moon for Muharram 2022 has not been sighted till now, the council asked people to try to look moon for Muharram 1444 tonight.
Salām Everyone, today, Thu Jul 28, is the 29th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1443. Despite moon maps suggesting no possible sighting, please try to sight the new moon for the 1st of Muharram 1444 tonight in accordance with the Sunnah. Allah bless the Ummah, Āmīn. pic.twitter.com/EBXYBKXMzp— HilalCouncilofCanada (@hilal_council) July 28, 2022
Haitham bin Tari, Sultan of Oman, on Thursday, July 28 exchanged his greeting with leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of New Hijri Year 1444.Check Tweet:
HM exchanges New Hijri Year greetings with leaders of Arab, Muslim countries https://t.co/k4C50xYGlY
According to the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and other countries in the middle east will look for the new moon this evening (after maghrib) which will mark the beginning of the Muharram 1444 and Islamic New Year.
If the moon of Muharram 2022 is sighted today, the New Year will start from tomorrow i.e on July 29, 2022. The date of Ashura will also be fixed upon the moon sighting today. Ashura 2022 normally falls on the 10th day of Muharram. Catch live updates here on the Muharram moon sighting 2022 in UAE, KSA, Iran, and Iraq. Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, UAE Today: Know Tentative Dates for Islamic New Year and Ashura.
In case Muharram commences from July 29, Ashura will fall on August 7. Stay here for live updates on the Muharram moon sighting.