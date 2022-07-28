According to the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and other countries in the middle east will look for the new moon this evening (after maghrib) which will mark the beginning of the Muharram 1444 and Islamic New Year.

If the moon of Muharram 2022 is sighted today, the New Year will start from tomorrow i.e on July 29, 2022. The date of Ashura will also be fixed upon the moon sighting today. Ashura 2022 normally falls on the 10th day of Muharram. Catch live updates here on the Muharram moon sighting 2022 in UAE, KSA, Iran, and Iraq. Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, UAE Today: Know Tentative Dates for Islamic New Year and Ashura.

In case Muharram commences from July 29, Ashura will fall on August 7. Stay here for live updates on the Muharram moon sighting.