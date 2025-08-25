Mumbai Cha Raja 2025 First Look Photos are finally out, bringing immense joy to devotees as the much-awaited Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav. The Mumbai Cha Raja 2025 idol stands at an iconic height of 22 feet, a tradition upheld by the Ganesh Galli Mandal for decades without any increase. Known for its grand themes and spectacular decorations, the Ganesh Galli Mandal never fails to mesmerise devotees with its creative presentations. This year’s Pratham Darshan offers a glimpse of the magnificent idol that will be the centre of devotion and celebrations throughout the festival. Thousands of Mumbaikars and devotees from across Maharashtra gathered to witness the unveiling, while the Aagman Sohala video of Mumbai Cha Raja added to the festive fervour, marking the grand arrival of Ganpati Bappa. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Photos Unveiled Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

Mumbai Cha Raja 2025 First Look Photos Released

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbaicha Raja, Ganeshgalli (@raja_mumbaicha)

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja Idol Unveiled Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Aagman Sohala Live-Streaming Video)

Countdown to Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Begins With Mumbai Cha Raja 2025 First Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRANNOY DUTTA | INDIA 🇮🇳 (@prannoydutta)

