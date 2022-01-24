To promote the importance of female child's rights of their education, health and nutrition every year National Girl Child Day is celebrated on 24th January. It was an initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to provide support and opportunities to young girls around the country. The day raises awareness regarding multiple issues ranging from sexual abuse, female infanticide, and gender inequality. National Girl Child Day 2022: Know Date, Significance and History of Rashtriya Balika Diwas To Raise Awareness About Inequities Girls Face in Indian Society.

National Girl Child Day 2022 Greetings

National Girl Child Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

National Girl Child Day HD Image Reads: Warm Wishes on National Girl Child Day. It Is the Duty of Each One of Us To Protect and Raise the Girl Child for a Better and Happier Future.

Latest Quotes on National Girl Child Day 2022

National Girl Child Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

National Girl Child Day Hearty Quote Reads: One of the Greatest Gifts Parents Can Have Is a Girl Child. And if You Have One Then You Are Truly Blessed. Happy National Girl Child Day

Happy Girl Child Day WhatsApp Messages

National Girl Child Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Special Girl Child Day 2022 Saying Reads: An Educated Woman Has the Power To Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child. Happy National Girl Child Day

Download National Girl Child Day 2022 Greetings

National Girl Child Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Happy National Girl Child Day Image Reads: The Happiest Moment Is When Your Daughter Is Born and the Happiest Journey Is To See Her Grow. Happy National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day 2022 Facebook Status

National Girl Child Day 2022 Facebook Status (File Image)

National Girl Child Day 2022 HD Image Reads: Never Consider a Girl Child as a Burden on You Because She Is the One Who Will Take Away All the Burdens on You.

