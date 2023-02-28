Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders including Naveen Patnaik and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya extended greetings to all the "science lovers" on the occasion of National Science Day on Tuesday. On this day, Sir CV Raman had announced the discovery of the "Raman Effect" for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. National Science Day 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’.

National Science Day 2023: Greetings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)