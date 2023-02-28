Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders including Naveen Patnaik and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya extended greetings to all the "science lovers" on the occasion of National Science Day on Tuesday. On this day, Sir CV Raman had announced the discovery of the "Raman Effect" for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. National Science Day 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’.

National Science Day 2023: Greetings

On National Science Day, my greetings to all scientists and innovators. India is making innumerable strides in the world of science and nurturing an eco-system for research and innovation. pic.twitter.com/J37WJC3OiB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2023

Greetings to all scientists & future scientists on #NationalScienceDay This day is observed to mark discovery of the Raman Effect by legendary physicist Sir #CVRaman - this won him the #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/wTlwk5qiRE — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 28, 2023

Humble tributes to the great Indian scientist and Nobel Laureate #CVRaman on #NationalScienceDay, which commemorates discovery of the Raman Effect. His extraordinary contribution to the field of science will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/CEVdCPJ0sh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 28, 2023

National Science Day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel Prize Laureate Sir CV Raman. Today, we want to congratulate the entire scientific community of India & wish them greater endeavours ahead. pic.twitter.com/7HRSfZCdbR — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2023

On #NationalScienceDay, we salute the great contribution of Sir CV Raman to the field of science. We are proud of our scientists who are contributing immensely to nation-building with their hard work, research & innovation. May Indian science continue to achieve new heights! pic.twitter.com/5v56vxxh9i — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)