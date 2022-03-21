Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders on Monday extended their greetings on the occasion of Navroz 2022, also known as Navroz, which is the beginning of the Iranian New Year. “We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Navroz 2022 Greetings:

We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. May this Parsi New Year bring in good fortune and an abundance of happiness in everyone’s life. Navroz Mubarak! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 21, 2022

Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness and prosperity for all. pic.twitter.com/WK9ZTrRMrt — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 21, 2022

Wishing everyone peace and prosperity on this auspicious day. Navroz Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/fQRufpGxyU — Congress (@INCIndia) March 21, 2022

