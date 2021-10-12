List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 11, 2021:

1. Durga Puja 2021 Subho Sasthi

2. Navratri 2021 Katyayani Puja

3. Saraswati Avahan

4. Bilva Nimantran

5. Kalparambha

6. International Day of the Girl Child

7. National Coming Out Day

8. National Sausage Pizza Day 2021 in United States

9. Columbus Day

10. General Pulaski Memorial Day

11. Indigenous Peoples' Day

12. National Kick Butt Day

13. Southern Food Heritage Day

14. National Online Bank Day

15. National Kimberly Day

