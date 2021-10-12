List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 11, 2021:
1. Durga Puja 2021 Subho Sasthi
2. Navratri 2021 Katyayani Puja
3. Saraswati Avahan
4. Bilva Nimantran
5. Kalparambha
6. International Day of the Girl Child
7. National Coming Out Day
8. National Sausage Pizza Day 2021 in United States
9. Columbus Day
10. General Pulaski Memorial Day
11. Indigenous Peoples' Day
12. National Kick Butt Day
13. Southern Food Heritage Day
14. National Online Bank Day
15. National Kimberly Day
