List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 11, 2021:

1. Durga Puja 2021 Maha Saptami

2. Navratri 2021 Kaalratri Puja

3. Saraswati Puja

4. Navpatrika Puja

5. World Arthritis Day

6. Farmers Day in the United States

7. National Savings Day

8. National Freethought Day

9. National Gumbo Day 2021 in the United States

10. National Pulled Pork Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)