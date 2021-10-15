List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 13, 2021:

1. Durga Ashtami 2021 in India

2. Navratri 2021 Mahagauri Puja

3. Sandhi Puja

4. Saraswati Balidan

5. World Thrombosis Day

6. International Day for Disaster Reduction

7. British Yorkshire Pudding Day

8. Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

9. National Fossil Day

10. National Herpes Awareness Day

11. National No Bra Day

