List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 19, 2021:

1. Milad an-Nabi (Mawlid) / Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi / Prophet's Birthday

2. Kojagara Puja/Sharad Purnima 2021 in India

3. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja / Lokkhi Puja 2021 in Bengal

4. National New Friends Day

5. Evaluate Your Life Day

6. National Seafood Bisque Day

7. World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day

8. Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity

9. LGBT Center Awareness Day

10. National Pharmacy Technician Day

