List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 21, 2021:

1. National Apple Day

2. National Reptile Awareness Day

3. National Pets for Veterans Day

4. International Day of the Nacho

5. Spirit Day

6. Police Commemoration Day

7. National Get Smart About Credit Day

8. National Reptile Day

9. National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

10. Count Your Buttons Day

11. International ShakeOut Day

12. International Credit Union Day

13. Conflict Resolution Day

14. Celebration of the Mind Day

15. Back to the Future Day

