Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah and others conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Puthandu also called Tamil New Year. Puthandu is the first day of the chaitra month in the Tamil calendar. Tamils rejoice and celebrate this day with fervour. It is observed as Baishakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam, and Sankranti in North. Tamil New Year 2023 Images & Puthandu 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Share on Varusha Pirappu.

Puthandu Greetings by PM Modi

Puthandu greetings to everyone. Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BR2ZRXlkMg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu Greets People

On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians living in the country and abroad. pic.twitter.com/rM1turPxDt — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

Other Leaders Also Extended Tamil New Year Greetings

Greetings to all the Tamilans on the special occasion of Puthandu. I pray that all your aspirations get fulfilled in the coming year.#HappyPuthandu pic.twitter.com/7UsEBl4FWg — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 14, 2023

