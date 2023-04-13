Tamil New Year 2023 Images & Puthandu 2023 Wishes: Puthandu is the first day of the Chithirai month of the Tamil calendar. This year it will be observed on Friday, April 14. Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, is also known as Varusha Pirappu. To celebrate the day, people of Tamil origin decorate their houses and prepare the tray with fruits, flowers, and other auspicious items. They greet each other by saying "Puttantu valttukkal" or "Iniya Puthandu nalvalthukal" meaning 'Happy New Year.' As you celebrate Puthandu 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Tamil New Year 2023 images, Tamil New Year messages, Puthandu 2023 wishes, and greetings you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

People observe this day by spending time with their family and children visiting their elders to pay respect to them and seek their blessings. They prepare a tray with fruits, flowers, and other auspicious items that light up the altar. They also visit the local temples to pay tribute to God and seek blessings on this auspicious day. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Puthandu 2023 Muggulu Designs & Rangoli HD Images: Tamil New Year Kolam and 'Happy Puthandu' Flower Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate the Day!

Happy Tamil New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maybe This New Year Is Going To Be the One That Fulfils All Your Dreams, So Start It With a Joyful Soul. Here's Wishing You a Prosperous Tamil New Year.

Happy Tamil New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That You and Your Family Are Blessed With Happiness and Prosperity in Your Life. Have a Great Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Day With Zeal and Enthusiasm as It Is the Time To Welcome the New Year. Happy Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Take Away All Your Worries. Wishing You and Your Family a Healthy and Wealthy Life. Happy Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Begin With a Lot of Hope and Inspiration. Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal.

Puthandu is not just observed by the people living in India but also by Tamil Hindus living in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, and other countries with Tamil diaspora. Wishing everyone Happy Puthandu 2023!

