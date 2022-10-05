Ravan Dahan is a crucial tradition followed in the Hindu festival of Dussehra every year. The ritual is performed by burning the effigy of the demon King of Lanka, Ravana, along with his brothers Kumbhkaran and son Meghanada on the day of Vijayadashmi. The custom signifies getting rid of sins or evil qualities as each face of the ten-headed King Ravana represents one bad quality or weakness. As per the Hindu Calendar, Dussehra 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October, and Ravan Dahan 2022 will be performed in the Pradosh Kaal during the Shravan Nakshatra. See how netizens celebrated the observance by sharing Ravan Dahan 2022 pictures, videos and greetings for Vijayadashami 2022 on Twitter. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & Ravan Dahan HD Images: Quotes on Victory of Good Over Evil, WhatsApp Status, Ram Ravan Yudh GIF Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages and Wishes for Vijayadashami.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Burns Ravan's Effigy:

Who Among You Is Ram?

Ravan Dahan in Dehradun:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 'Ravan Dahan' being performed at Parade Ground in Dehradun, on the occasion of #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/EDJaX7dM6T — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

Ravan Effigy Goes Up in Flames:

Ravan Dahan at Polo Ground in Leh:

Ravan Effigy Burnt in Ludhiana:

Ravan Dahan Outside Durgiana Temple:

#WATCH | Punjab: 'Ravan Dahan' being performed outside Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, on the occasion of #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/XBboc10GUu — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

