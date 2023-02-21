The Moonsighting Australia, a panel that keeps track of sightings of the moon to determine the start and end of Islamic months, has announced that the crescent has been sighted in Brisbane. The sighting of the moon has marked the end of the ongoing Rajab month and the start of Shaban on February 22. The month of Shaban or Shabaan 1444 would begin on February 22 in Australia, Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Coordinator of Moonsighting Australia, has announced. Shaban 2023 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia Today, Tentative Dates for Ramadan To Be Decided.

Crescent Sighted in Australia:

