Shree Somnath Jyotirling Temple or Somnath Shiv Temple from Gujarat is regarded as the most visited pilgrimage site in India, especially during the festival of Maha Shivratri. The great night of Shiva is observed with great devotion at Sri Somnath Jyotirling, the first among the twelve Aadi Jyotirlingas. From Joy Somnath light show to auspicious aarti, the temple is famous for its Shivratri celebration. For all the devotees of Lord Shiva, the puja rituals and aartis will be broadcasted Live on the day of Maha Shivratri. Moreover, you can also expect to watch the Live telecast on spiritual channels like Bhakti TV Channel and Sanskar. Maha Shivratri 2022 Date, Significance and History: Know Legends Behind the Auspicious Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Watch: Live Telecast Of Maha Shivratri 2022 Puja And Aarti From Shree Somnath Temple, Here:

