Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan, Day 8 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations are evident of how special and prominent the Hindu festival is all over India. Observed with so much zeal and enthusiasm, the Ganeshotsav has entered its eighth day of celebrations. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple has arranged for live darshan and online aarti of their esteemed Ganpati idol. So, if you want to witness the delightful live aarti and grab the streaming details of Shree Sidhivinayak Ganpati idol from Day 8, you've ended up at the right place. Just scroll down to get the live video of the online aarti.

Watch the Video Below to Get Live Darshan of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Idol on Day 8:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)