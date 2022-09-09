Ganpati Bappa Morya! Devotees celebrate Day 10 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on September 9, Friday. Also called Anant Chaturdashi, the day will be observed by taking out grand procession for immersing Lord Ganesha's idol in water bodies. However, the last-day celebrations and auspicious aarti are important to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa with pure divinity and devotion. Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple, that is known for its joyous celebrations, provides live darshan and online telecast of the famous Ganpati idol. If you're looking for streaming details of Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol live darshan & telecast online for Ganeshotsav 2022 Day 10, you've ended up at the right place. Watch LIVE streaming of morning Kakad Aarti and Shree Darshan from Siddhivinayak Mandir. The Kakad Aarti begins from 5:30 am to 6:00 am and Shree Darshan will start from 6:00 am to the afternoon at 12:00 pm. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals

Watch LIVE Streaming from Siddhivinayak Ganpati on Day 10 of Ganeshotsav:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)