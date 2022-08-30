Ganesh Chaturthi is a predominant Hindu festival celebrated for ten days in a few parts of India, such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The auspicious occasion is also rendered as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti. As the name suggests, the holy event commemorates the arrival of Lord Ganesha from the Kailash Parvat to earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati. The devotees greatly revere Lord Ganpati as the patron God of travelling. The son of Lord Shiva, Ganesh Ji is worshipped in the ten days of Vinayaka Chaturthi with religious ceremonies and traditions. This time, the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will commence on August 31, Wednesday, in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. This article outlines the sacred customs, madhyana puja shubh muhurat, dos and don'ts and everything you must know before celebrating the pious event, this year. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes in Telugu & Vinayaka Chavithi Images: Wish Happy Ganesha Habba With Messages, SMS, Quotes and Greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi Timing

On August 31, Ganesha Chaturthi 2022 madhyana puja shubh muhurat is between 11.05 am and 01.38 pm and the Chaturthi tithi will stay in effect from 3.33 pm on August 30 to 3.22 pm on the following day.

Ganesh Chaturthi Important Rituals & Significance

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated since the time of King Shivaji. The ten-day holy period is observed by installing clay murtis or idols of Ganpati Bappa on temporary stages popularly known as pandals. The idol of Pillaiyar is decorated with ornaments, and devotees offer modak, jaggery, karanji, coconut, flowers, fruits and durva to it. This ritual is performed both on a private and public basis. People chant Vedic hymns and Hindu texts and keep fasts during the festival. Group feasting and athletic and martial arts contests are common observances during sacred days. Vinayaka Chaturthi culminates with the immersion or Visarjan of the idol at nearby water bodies on the tenth day. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Deva Shree Ganesha to Mourya Re, 5 Popular Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Ganeshotsav!

Dos and Don'ts While Performing Ganesh Chaturthi Customs

People who ritually keep the idol of Lord Ganpati must abstain from prompting foul language and avoid consuming alcoholic beverages and meat. On the day of Virsarjan, make sure to perform aarti and offer the murti bhog. The family members should stick by the sattvic diet during the festival days, and Lord Ganesha should not be left at any place unattended. Moreover, on the festival's first night, people avoid looking at the moon because it is considered a bad omen. The faith says devotees may draw Mithya Dosha owing to a curse on the Moon God.

