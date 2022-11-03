Dev Uthani Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of bright fortnight of Hindu month of Kartik. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 falls on November 4, Friday. On this day, people keep Nirjala fast and decorate their houses for conducting the auspicious Tulsi Vivah. Like every other Indian festival, women adorn their hands with beautiful Mehndi designs to perform the rituals of the holy day. Get Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Mehndi designs below. Watch tutorial videos to get Tulsi Vivah patterns and Lord Vishnu Mehendi to prepare for the Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Mehndi Designs

Special Henna Pattern for Tulsi Vivah

Easy Mehndi Design for Dev Uthani Ekadashi

