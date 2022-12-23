Hanuman Jayanti is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Since there is no precise date given for his birth, different cultures celebrate it on different dates. In the North Indian states, it is widely observed on the full moon day during the Chaitra month. Whereas in Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanti is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya. Most of the time, Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram. According to the Gregorian calendar, Tamil Hanuman Jayanthi usually falls in December on January. To celebrate Tamil Hanuman Jayanthi 2022 on December 23, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Greetings on Lord Hanuman’s Birth Anniversary.

