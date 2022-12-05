Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and is described as the son of Vayu Deva, who is the god of the winds. It is widely believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise on weekday Mangalwar but since there is no exact time or date for the birth of Lord Hanuman, people celebrate it during different time periods according to their religious beliefs. Kannada Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on December 5 as Hanuman Jayanti falls on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month in Karnataka. This day is also called Hanuman Vratham. People in northern parts of India, however, celebrate it during Chaitra Purnima. Share these Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS with your loved ones. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi Dos and Don’ts: From Hanuman Chalisa to Mantras, Ways To Manifest Good Luck & Prosperity on This Day.

