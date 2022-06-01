The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014 after it was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh. Since then, annually on the same date, Telangana Day has been marked to celebrate the history and traditions of the south-central Indian region. The citizens of Telangana observe the occasion by participating in parades, cultural functions, and political speeches and also attending the national flag hoisting by the Chief Minister. We have curated greetings for the statehood day, along with SMS, images and quotes that you can download for free! Telangana Formation Day 2022 Date & History: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Telangana Day.

