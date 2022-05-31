Telangana Formation Day is the annual celebration of the day that the Indian State of Telangana was recognised as a Union state, separate from Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Formation Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 2. This annual celebration is an important state holiday which focuses on the journey of the formation of Telangana, the vision for the state and what makes it special. Every year, the celebration of Telangana Formation Day 2022 will be filled with various essential conferences and events. Here is everything you need to know about Telangana Formation Day as we prepare for this celebration. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Telangana Formation Day 2022?

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated every year on June 2. The celebration first began after June 2, 2014, when the state of Telangana was first made. Every year since June 2 is commemorated as Telangana Formation Day to celebrate this feat.

History of Telangana

The resolution to make Telangana a different state was first suggested on July 1, 2013, by the Congress Working Committee. After various stages, the bill was placed in the Parliament of India in February 2014.[5] In February 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 bill was passed by the Parliament of India to form Telangana state comprising ten districts from north-western Andhra Pradesh.

The celebration of Telangana Formation Day is important as it reminds people of the history and significance of the Telangana movement. The celebration of Telangana Formation Day is filled with various cultural festivals. In fact, multiple organisations also have events and conferences that celebrate the culture of Telangana. The history of Telangana and various factors associated with the state is also celebrated on this day. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana following elections in which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party secured a majority. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Telangana Formation Day 2022!

