Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has wishes Buddhists on the occasion of Vesak Day 2023. In his Vesak Day 2023 greetings, PM Lee Hsien Loong hoped that revelers would have a "meaningful time" during special rituals. Vesak, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is the most important Buddhist festival. On the occasion, PM Lee Hsien Loong tweeted: "Wishing all Buddhists a blessed and peaceful Vesak Day today! I hope you will have a meaningful time as you participate in the special rituals and reflect on Buddha’s teachings, joy and peace." Buddha Purnima 2023: Five Buddhist Temples Around the World That Will Astonish You.

Vesak Day 2023 Greeting:

祝所有佛教徒能够过个有意义的卫塞节! Wishing all Buddhists a blessed and peaceful Vesak Day today! I hope you will have a meaningful time as you participate in the special rituals and reflect on Buddha’s teachings, joy and peace. – LHL https://t.co/wIhyKNPyC8 pic.twitter.com/9AqwRUiwpP — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) June 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)