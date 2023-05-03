Buddha Purnima is a festival widely celebrated in most East Asian and South Asian countries to commemorate the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year, Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on May 5 (Friday). People across the globe visit Buddhist Monasteries to celebrate this auspicious day. Here are five Buddhist temples and Monasteries across the world which will leave you stunned with their beauty and architecture:

1. Todaiji Temple, Japan

Todaiji Temple is a Buddhist Temple situated in Nara, Japan. The temple's main hall is called the Daibutsuden, which houses a 15-metre tall Buddha structure that two Bodhisattvas surround.

Lord Buddha (Photo Credits: Pexels)

2. Borobudur, Cambodia

Located in the Kedu Valley, in the southern part of Central Java in Cambodia, Borobudur is one of the most significant Buddhist monuments in the world. It was built in the 8th and 9th centuries AD during the rule of the Sailendra Dynasty.

Borobudur, Cambodia (Photo Credits: Pexels)

3. Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya

Situated in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, the Mahabodhi temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Gautam Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment at a marked location in this temple premises. Emperor King Asoka built the first temple here in the 3rd century BC. Here Are Some Unique and Beautiful Rangoli Ideas To Decorate House on Buddha Jayanti This Year (Watch Videos).

Bodh Gaya, Bihar (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Wat Arun, Thailand

Known as the Temple of Dawn, Wat Arun is situated in the Bangkok Yai district of Bangkok, Thailand. It is located on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. This spectacularly stunning temple derives its name from the Hindu God Aruna and is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in the world.

Wat Arun, Thailand (Photo Credits: Pexels)

5. Boudhanath Temple, Nepal

Located in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Boudhanath temple is one of the largest Buddhist temples in the world. The temple is said to contain the remains of Gautam Buddha. The massive stupa of the temple is one the largest spherical stupas in the world.

Boudhanath Temple, Nepal (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If you’re looking to seek peace and spiritual experience on your next vacation, then you should definitely add the above locations to your itinerary. The iconic beauty of these temples will surely be a delight to your soul. Wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima!

