It’s Working Naked Day 2023! And it’s not what you think, well almost. It is celebrated on the first Friday in February, which falls on February 3 this year. This holiday is actually about working from home, and due to the rise of remote work recently, this day was introduced to help people work comfortably in their most productive state. Being naked or not at home is optional and entirely up to you. This holiday was created by home office expert Lisa Kanare who quit her demanding corporate job for full-time work from home. She even created the Working Naked brand at a time when freelancing was not mainstream. And for an event like this, social media has surely reacted with spectacular and funny memes about working naked. Let’s take a look at the funny memes, hilarious jokes, quotes, thoughts and messages Netizens have shared online on Working Naked Day 2023. National Nude Day 2022 Date & Significance: Popular Nude Beaches Around the World To Celebrate Naked Day!

Working Naked Day 2023 Funny Memes

Me: Any weird holidays happening tomorrow that I could tie into a client promotion? Internet: February 3 is Working Naked Day. — Erin Nudi (@ErinNudi) February 2, 2023

Good Point!

Why would they make work naked day in February? Why not in the summer when it's hot? — Steve Morgan (alpha-getti) (@evilsteveve) January 29, 2023

Perks of WFH!

Every day is work naked day for me. It’s Tuesday evening, and I haven’t been dressed since sometime Sunday. I always WFH. — ʇouʞɐןןıuɐʌ (@vanillaknot) January 31, 2023

Lazy Working Is The Vibe!

WFH on no-meeting days is lowkey goated when working naked from bed all day out of laziness is the vibe — Piq (@PiquantParvenu) February 1, 2023

Happy Working Naked Day 2023!

Working Naked Day is a holiday founded by Lisa Kanarek, a home office expert, who quit her corporate job 20 years ago to work from home full-time. — Work is Life 🇵🇭 (@workislifeph) February 3, 2023

