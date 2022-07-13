Nudity is only a concept of mind for many people and it is often believed by many nudists that we must live the way we were born aka nude. If you are wondering if there are public spaces where people can be nude and free of any judgement, there actually are. There exist several beaches around the world that allows people to go completely nude in public. And what better day than National Nude Day to check them out? But before we get to that let us check out National Nude Day 2022 Date & Significance.

National Nude Day 2022 Date & Significance

Every year on July 14, the whole world celebrates National Nude Day. On this occasion, people celebrate by being naked. Different places celebrate the naked day in different ways. It is considered a person's right to be naked in Spain aka you can have sex anywhere but the law asks you to take care that there are no children around and no one has any objection to it. Same way in the Netherlands. As long as you don't take some unusual approach. There is no law in this country for being nude and having sex in a public place.

Popular Nude Beaches Around the World

The name of France's Leucate Beach is included in the list of best nude beaches in the world. Located near the Mediterranean Sea, this beach is spread over a large area. A large number of people come daily to see this beach. Wreck Beach Canada: Wreck Beach is a famous nude beach in Canada, to reach this visitors have to walk on foot. Here you will also find nude people selling salmon.

Valalta Beach is a beach spread over an area of ​​about 3 km in Croatia, where the quality of sand is very good. This beach is one of the most romantic beaches and the best place for a holiday in Europe. You can see people having fun, bathing and roaming around without clothes on this beach. Corniche Beach Italy: Corniglia Beach is a famous nude beach in Italy. To reach the beach, you have to travel on foot and have to go through a tunnel. It is common to be topless on the beach. This beach is located at a distance of a few kilometres from the popular non-nude beaches here.

Cap d'Agde Beach: The strangest thing about France Cape de Agee Beach is that it is mandatory to bathe nude here. Apart from this, people can enjoy shopping here without clothes and can also roam around naked.

Some people believe that there should be no law regarding nudity. People should be allowed to roam around naked. For example in Germany, some places have been declared naked zone, because a lot of nude people are found roaming in that area.

