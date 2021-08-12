To raise awareness about the importance of elephants in our ecosystem, World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12. Now, to highlight the plight of African and Asian elephants, netizens have shared several messages, quotes and images on Twitter. Take a look:

This Is So Cute

Happy World Elephant Day

Wonderful

Important Message

Happy #WorldElephantDay 🐘 I’ve always been fascinated by these gentle giants, in awe of their power and empathy. Sadly, they’re struggling with an ever-shrinking wild and it’s up to us to make sure they’re around long into the future! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/yY9WyUuIO2 — Luke Reavley (@LukeReavley) August 11, 2021

Save The Gentle Giant Of The Wild

Happy #WorldElephantDay 🐘 This is one of my favorite photos from the Serengeti that I shot with my infrared converted Nikon camera. I loved the dramatic sky and the majestic pose of the elephant. pic.twitter.com/MJffqydqxD — Deborah Sandidge (@DebSandidge) August 11, 2021

Emotional Creatures

one of the most emotional creatures. They celebrate births.They mourn for deaths.They have families,and,they are unofficial inventors of burial grounds.They deposit all the bones of dead elephants at a certain place and visit that place often. #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/xRGqpHOBC9 — 𝐍𝐢𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@VasudevNirvana) August 12, 2021

