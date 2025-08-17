A wild elephant left residents of Guwahati shocked after it stormed a roadside in Amchang on August 11 and attacked a parked vehicle in full public view. A viral video shows the agitated elephant charging at a stationary car (AS 01 EC 8373) and damaging it as onlookers watched from a distance. Locals shouted and tried to scare the animal away without risking close contact. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents from Amchang, Jorabat, and Satgaon claim the elephant has been wandering for days with a visible leg injury, making it more aggressive. The repeated disruptions have fueled growing concerns about human-animal conflict in the region, with locals urging authorities to intervene and provide medical aid to the distressed elephant. Elephant Attack in Karnataka: Tourist Runs for Life As Tusker Charges and Tramples on Him in Bandipur Tiger Reserve; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Elephant Attack in Guwahati

