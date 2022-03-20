On World Sparrow Day, netizens and political leaders including Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra urged people to protect and conserve the house sparrow which is now on the verge of extinction.

Nitin Gadkari Asks People to Protect Sparrow:

This #WorldSparrowDay, let us celebrate the ecological significance of sparrows and pledge to protect and conserve the bird which is now on the verge of extinction. pic.twitter.com/s39RdwuZTS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 20, 2022

Sabit Patra Encourage the People Protect Small Bird:

This #WorldSparrowDay, Let us celebrate by admiring them, protecting their beauty and encouraging each other to support their protection. pic.twitter.com/6phYal7IUb — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 20, 2022

Every year March 20 is observed as World Sparrow Day to raise awareness about the bird. The need for marking this day was felt due to the tremendous decrease in its population.

Today is World Sparrow Day. Every year March 20 is observed as #WorldSparrowDay to raise awareness about the bird. The need for marking this day was felt due to the tremendous decrease in its population.pic.twitter.com/HhRboTN7IJ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 20, 2022

