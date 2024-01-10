In a surprising move, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook his venture into the beef industry, sharing his goal to produce some of the highest quality beef globally at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai. The tech mogul aims to produce some of the world's highest-quality beef, using a mix of wagyu and Angus cattle. Notably, the cattle's diet includes macadamia meal, and they are provided with beer grown and produced on the ranch. Zuckerberg envisions a fully local and vertically integrated process, with his daughters actively involved in planting macadamia trees and caring for various animals. The post has gone viral, showcasing the Facebook founder's unique foray into cattle farming. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Building USD 100 Million Top-Secret Property With Bunker in Hawaii.

Mark Zuckerberg Enters Beef Industry

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)