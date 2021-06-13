Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland and an internationally recognized expert in the medical field, shared country-wise data of which COVID-19 vaccine was used by which all countries. In his tweet, the renowned doctor shared data from the New York times and stated that Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine was used widely by a whopping 117 countries, followed by Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine which was being used in 103 countries.

Chinese vaccine Sinopharm was being used in 55 countries while COVID-19 vaccine was used by 54 countries. Moreover, Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was used by 45 countries while Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech, was being used in 30 countries.

Which Vaccine is Being Used in How Many Countries AZeneca 177 Pfizer 103 Sinopharm 55 Moderna 54 Sputnik 45 Sinovac 30 J&J 24 Covaxin 6 Despite rumors, AZ leads the way pic.twitter.com/36SCmGHRfM — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) June 12, 2021

