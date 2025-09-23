A spokesperson for the World Health Organisation on Tuesday dismissed claims linking autism to the use of paracetamol during pregnancy, calling the evidence "inconsistent" and warning against casting doubt on the proven value of life-saving vaccines, Reuters reported. The statement came a day after former US President Donald Trump publicly connected childhood autism to both vaccines and the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, claims that lack scientific backing but have now resurfaced at the centre of US health discourse. Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Insomnia, Study Finds.

Do Vaccines Cause Autism?

JUST IN - WHO says 'Vaccines do not cause autism' — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

