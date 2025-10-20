Bombay Play Co-Founder Oliver Jones was bitten by a stray dog in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 19, during his morning run. Sharing a picture from the hospital on X, Jones wrote, "I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore." Responding to concerned netizens, Jones added, "Chomped in broad daylight!" His post quickly drew concern from netizens, with many urging him to take rabies immunoglobulin and anti-rabies shots. Many advised him to take the full rabies immunoglobulin, with Dr Rajat Rawat emphasising, "Get the rabies shot- the full dose. Something not to ignore." Others highlighted the importance of rabies immunoglobulin, sharing that it is available for free at Victoria Hospital and the Epidemic Diseases Hospital near Swami Vivekananda metro station, stressing that untreated bites can be fatal. Jones confirmed he had received anti-rabies and tetanus shots and will continue follow-up doses over the next month. Bengaluru Horror: Stray Dog Dies After Being Run Over by SUV, Case Registered As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/mmuoHF2R05 — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025

Chomped in broad daylight! — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025

Get the rabies shot- the full dose. Something not to ignore. — Dr. Rajat Rawat MD, DM (@TheRajatRawat) October 19, 2025

Absolutely take the rabies immunoglobulin ASAP. It is available for free at Victoria hospital and Epidemic Diseases Hospital (which is a rabies patient management speciality center) near swami Vivekananda metro station. Advice is that stray bites without immunoglobulins is fatal. — Sudarshan V (@_sudarshan) October 20, 2025

Everyone is recommending immunoglobulin. Please do note, it's to be taken ONLY if you haven't taken it earlier ever. Else it should NOT be taken. A good doctor will share this. But if you haven't taken earlier (no prev animal bite incidence), then you MUST take Immunoglobulin… — Curiosweety (@curiosweetie) October 19, 2025

I got anti rabies and tetanus shots. Have followup shots for the next month. — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025

