Bombay Play Co-Founder Oliver Jones was bitten by a stray dog in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 19, during his morning run. Sharing a picture from the hospital on X, Jones wrote, "I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore." Responding to concerned netizens, Jones added, "Chomped in broad daylight!" His post quickly drew concern from netizens, with many urging him to take rabies immunoglobulin and anti-rabies shots. Many advised him to take the full rabies immunoglobulin, with Dr Rajat Rawat emphasising, "Get the rabies shot- the full dose. Something not to ignore." Others highlighted the importance of rabies immunoglobulin, sharing that it is available for free at Victoria Hospital and the Epidemic Diseases Hospital near Swami Vivekananda metro station, stressing that untreated bites can be fatal. Jones confirmed he had received anti-rabies and tetanus shots and will continue follow-up doses over the next month. Bengaluru Horror: Stray Dog Dies After Being Run Over by SUV, Case Registered As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

