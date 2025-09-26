US President Donald Trump on Friday issued fresh advice on pregnancy and child healthcare, sparking debate. In a Truth Social post, he urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol unless “absolutely necessary” and advised against giving it to young children. Trump also recommended splitting the MMR vaccine into three separate shots, delaying the Hepatitis B vaccine until age 12 or older, and administering vaccines over five medical visits. Earlier this week, he linked acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, to rising autism rates in the US. Donald Trump Faces Awkward Moments at UN General Assembly; Escalator Stalls, Then Teleprompter Breaks Down (Watch Videos).

Donald Trump Warns Pregnant Women Against Tylenol Use

JUST IN - Trump issues warning to pregnant women: "DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON." pic.twitter.com/YngMGxo513 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Truth Social Post of Donald Trump ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)