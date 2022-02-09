Judging somebody on the basis of their weight and looks is a sin. But people mostly consider body shaming as a very normal issue. Recently, famous Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and posted a long caption explaining that changes during pregnancy are 'natural'. Kajal immensely reprimanded all body shaming trolls and proved that flaunting imperfection is a talent. She wrote, "I’m dealing with the most amazing new events in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, some of the comments/body-shaming messages/memes don’t really help". Kajal Aggarwal Is Pregnant! Actress’ Husband Gautam Kitchlu Shares The Good News On New Year.

Read The Whole Caption, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

