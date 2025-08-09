Karsimran Kaur Mattu, whose video mocking and body-shaming a Rapido driver went viral with nearly 2 million views, has now issued an apology — but with sharp words for her critics. In a follow-up Instagram video, Mattu insisted she never intended to insult the driver, saying, “Mera paisa bhi hardwork ka hai, free mein nahi girta.” She claimed big accounts with millions of followers made the clip viral “in the wrong way,” leading to hate for both her and the driver. While admitting her last comment about the driver was wrong, she denied doing it for publicity and lashed out at those calling her out. “If you think I was wrong, you’re doing the same,” she said, defending her stance on passenger comfort. As of now she has allegedly deleted her Instagram account. 'Rapido, Hire People Who Are Responsible': Delhi Woman Shares Video Showing Rapido Driver Crashing Bike and Breaking Traffic Rules During Bike Ride, Says 'Felt Super Unsafe' (Watch Video).

Rapido Driver Body-Shaming Video Sparks Outrage

🧵When your self-worth depends on mocking others, it’s not confidence — it’s emptiness. A girl filmed her Rapido rider, body-shamed him as “bhaisa,” laughed — and posted it online for clout. This isn’t “funny content.” It’s a mirror to a deeper rot in our culture.#BodyShaming… pic.twitter.com/ESaUousVZF — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) August 6, 2025

Woman Apologises After Backlash

